Ellensburg man involved in fiery fatal Oregon crash arrested in Bellingham

This 15-passenger GMC van was involved in a fiery fatal crash north of Lincoln City, Oregon in July 2016, where the driver drove off the highway, hit a tree and caught the vehicle on fire. The 27-year-old passenger was found dead in the burnt van. The driver, Shaypher Lee M. Hendricks, 23, of Ellensburg, was arrested in Bellingham Thursday night. Cari Boyd, Oregon State Police Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald