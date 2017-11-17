They were out of town when they got the call their home was on fire

A home in the Geneva neighborhood was damaged by heavy smoke and heat after a fire broke out in a bedroom while the owners were away for the weekend.
Shortly before 2 p.m., South Whatcom Fire Authority responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Fir Street. A neighbor across the street saw smoke coming from the home, according to Fire Chief Dave Ralston, with South Whatcom Fire Authority.
Ralston said crews were on scene within five minutes of the call and put the fire out in less than 10 minutes.
When crews entered the house – a double-wide modular home – they found heavy smoke and heat throughout. A second alarm was called and crews from Bellingham and North Whatcom Fire also responded, Ralston said.
No injuries were reported.
The owners have been notified and were on their way home Friday night, Ralston said. The American Red Cross was also notified and the homeowners have a place in town to stay, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
