They were out of town when they got the call their home was on fire

Firefighters battle house fire near Lake Whatcom Firefighters work to put out a house fire in the 4000 block of Fir Street on Friday, Nov. 17, in Bellingham. Firefighters from Bellingham Fire Department, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue and South Whatcom Fire Authority responded to the fire. Firefighters work to put out a house fire in the 4000 block of Fir Street on Friday, Nov. 17, in Bellingham. Firefighters from Bellingham Fire Department, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue and South Whatcom Fire Authority responded to the fire. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

