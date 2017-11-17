Peace Arch Port of Entry.
Wanted man tried to cross the border into Canada without a shirt on. He’s in jail now

The Bellingham Herald Staff

November 17, 2017 04:50 PM

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Peace Arch Port of Entry detained a 23-year-old U.S. citizen Thursday morning, after Canada Border Services Agency escorted him back to Blaine – the man had a felony warrant from Washington state.

And, he had no shirt on.

The Tacoma man, who was not identified, arrived at the primary lanes to Canada and told officers he was heading to Toronto to visit friends. During a search of the rental vehicle, CBSA found small amounts of meth, according to a CBP news release.

Officers later confirmed the man had a felony warrant issued Nov. 13 from the Washington State Department of Corrections for second-degree robbery and escape from community custody.

