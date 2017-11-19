Whatcom County to get cable TV exposure Nov. 19

An upcoming episode of “Beach Hunters” on HGTV is expected to show a variety of areas in Whatcom County as well as beachfront homes in the Blaine area and on the coast west of Ferndale.

According to HGTV’s website, the episode is scheduled to run at 9 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 19), and again at midnight Nov. 20. The start time has changed since the original story ran in The Bellingham Herald on Nov. 12.

The episode will feature real estate agent Paulina Antczak showing homes to Sara Holliday, her partner Les Meeks and daughter Lauren Swindlehurst.