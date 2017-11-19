Crews will be working to move these rocks from the catch area on Interstate 5 near the Nulle Road exit on Monday and Tuesday.
Local

A lane on I-5 near Alger will close

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

November 19, 2017 05:00 AM

Road crews will be doing some cleanup work on northbound Interstate 5 near Lake Samish on Monday and Tuesday.

Maintenance crews will close the right northbound lane near Nulle Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crews will be removing rocks that slid into the catch area last week, and a lane closure is needed to do it safely, according to the news release.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

