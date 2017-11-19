A lane on I-5 near Alger will close

Road crews will be doing some cleanup work on northbound Interstate 5 near Lake Samish on Monday and Tuesday.
Maintenance crews will close the right northbound lane near Nulle Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Crews will be removing rocks that slid into the catch area last week, and a lane closure is needed to do it safely, according to the news release.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments