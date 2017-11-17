Swirling mass of clouds could bring heavy rain, warmer temps ahead of Thanksgiving

A huge mass of swirling clouds north of Hawaii could be a “major weather player” that may bring heavy rain to western Washington in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service
The cloud mass is part of an upper-level trough that could possibly “produce locally heavy rain” on Tuesday and Wednesday, NWS Seattle said on Twitter Friday morning.
Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, stressed that the system is still “several days out and details can change.”
But, in general, it looks like the Hawaii-area trough will head our way and tap into some tropical moisture in the middle of next week that could make things a bit warmer – with highs in the mid-50s – and “very, very wet.”
Check out that upper level trough dipping south to north of Hawaii. It could be a major weather player in the days leading up to Thanksgiving as it merges with another system to produce locally heavy rain and milder conditions Tuesday into Wednesday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/cZXQ2n7Rep— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 17, 2017
If the trough stays to north of the Seattle area, he said, it’s still likely to bring precipitation but it won’t be as heavy.
“There’s little doubt it could rain, but the question is how much,” he said. “Of course, that’s normal for November.”
Until then, drier weather is forecast for the rest of Friday and for most of Saturday, Guy said. On Sunday afternoon or later, a weather system from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to drop down and deliver a dose of rain.
