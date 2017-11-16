A popular piece of playground equipment has returned to Squalicum Creek Park

The zipline is back at Squalicum Creek Park —the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department announced in a news release that the new zipline is ready for use.
The original zipline that was installed in 2015 was removed for safety reasons. The manufacturer was unable to provide a permanent repair and refunded the money, according to the news release.
The new zipline is a bit slower than the original, but riders can speed up the ride with a gentle push, said Steve Janiszewski, park operations manager for the parks and rec department.
He said the original zipline was plagued with durability problems. For example, a spring at the end of the ride broke six times before it was replaced, Janiszewski said. The new zipline is a larger, heavy-duty model designed for children 5-12 years old.
Squalicum Creek Park is at 1001 Squalicum Way.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
