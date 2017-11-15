Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Blaine, state patrol seeks information

The Washington State Patrol is seeking information about a hit-and-run in Blaine that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle close to the intersection of Peace Portal Drive and Bayview, according to a state patrol news release. The pedestrian was walking southbound and was intoxicated, according to Blaine Police.
The victim, whose name was not released, suffered significant injuries, the state patrol said. The injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, according to Blaine Police – the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gray or silver 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla or Prius. The passenger side is likely damaged and missing a mirror, according to the news release.
Tips or any other information about the incident can be directed to state patrol Detective Craig Cardinal at 360-757-2008, or craig.cardinal@wsp.wa.gov.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
