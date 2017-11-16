If you’re near the Port, you’ll hear a very loud sound soon

0:53 Veteran to kids: There are lots of different jobs in the military Pause

1:17 Listen to a test of the Birch Bay tsunami siren

0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

2:24 Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017

1:32 Listen to the 911 call reporting a voyeurism incident in Bellingham

3:00 Fish & Wildlife talks about catching escaped Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound

3:05 Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher.

8:16 Ski and snowboard season, here we come. Exercises to get ready.

0:51 What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?