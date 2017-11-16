Local

If you’re near the Port, you’ll hear a very loud sound soon

The Bellingham Herald Staff

November 16, 2017 05:00 AM

November 16, 2017 05:00 AM

The Division of Emergency Management of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office began installation of a Hazards Alert Broadcast Siren – commonly known as a tsunami siren – on South Harbor Loop Drive, near the Salish Star Fire Boat on Bellingham’s waterfront.

Officials said they picked the location because it provides the best coverage for the area – which extends from roughly Boulevard Park on the south, to the old cement plant on the north. Most of downtown Bellingham, the Eldridge neighborhood and all of Roeder Avenue should hear the siren.

All sirens in Whatcom County are tested on the first Monday of each month.

Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

This will be the seventh siren installed as part of Whatcom County’s All Hazards Alert Broadcast Warning System.

