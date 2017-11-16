File McClatchy
File McClatchy

Local

She gave him a ride to a party, then he allegedly raped her

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

November 16, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Blaine man was arrested Monday on allegations he raped a Bellingham woman who offered him a ride to a party.

Ruben Barrios Ibarra, 52, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape. His arraignment is scheduled Friday at 9 a.m.

On Oct. 27, Ibarra arranged for a 44-year-old woman to give him a ride to a friend’s house to hang out, according to Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks. The woman told detectives there were multiple people present at the house in the Birch Bay area, Parks said.

Ibarra gave the woman a couple alcoholic drinks. Later, she awoke to find herself in a bedroom while Ibarra raped her, Parks said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman claimed she told Ibarra she became ill and wanted to go home, Parks said.

The woman told sheriff’s detectives she could not remember some previous details, but was certain she did not give Ibarra consent and did not intend to have relations with him. She left after the incident and told her family she was raped, Parks said.

The woman then went to the hospital to undergo a sexual assault examination, Parks said.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Veteran to kids: There are lots of different jobs in the military

    Retired U.S. Army Sgt. and preschool teacher Julie Smith reads children's books at Village Books in Bellingham, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in honor of Veterans Day.

Veteran to kids: There are lots of different jobs in the military

Veteran to kids: There are lots of different jobs in the military 0:53

Veteran to kids: There are lots of different jobs in the military
253,000-pound ship moved about a quarter mile to Squalicum Harbor boat launch 1:21

253,000-pound ship moved about a quarter mile to Squalicum Harbor boat launch
Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher. 3:05

Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher.

View More Video