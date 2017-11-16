She gave him a ride to a party, then he allegedly raped her

A Blaine man was arrested Monday on allegations he raped a Bellingham woman who offered him a ride to a party.
Ruben Barrios Ibarra, 52, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape. His arraignment is scheduled Friday at 9 a.m.
On Oct. 27, Ibarra arranged for a 44-year-old woman to give him a ride to a friend’s house to hang out, according to Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks. The woman told detectives there were multiple people present at the house in the Birch Bay area, Parks said.
Ibarra gave the woman a couple alcoholic drinks. Later, she awoke to find herself in a bedroom while Ibarra raped her, Parks said.
The woman claimed she told Ibarra she became ill and wanted to go home, Parks said.
The woman told sheriff’s detectives she could not remember some previous details, but was certain she did not give Ibarra consent and did not intend to have relations with him. She left after the incident and told her family she was raped, Parks said.
The woman then went to the hospital to undergo a sexual assault examination, Parks said.
