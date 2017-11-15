Search for 2 missing Bellingham snowboarders suspended, for now

A search for two missing snowboarders near Mt. Baker Ski Area was canceled for Wednesday – officials cited hazardous conditions and continued blizzard-like weather.

Jake Amancio and Drew Lenz of Bellingham, both in their 20s, were reported overdue by a roommate Sunday night when they hadn’t returned from a planned day of backcountry snowboarding near Heather Meadows. Ski area workers found their abandoned vehicle at the parking lot and a search began Monday morning.

“It’s going to be a couple days before we are back,” said Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Jilk, who coordinates wilderness rescues. “Some friends are up there but the conditions are too dangerous for us to search the areas we haven’t been in yet.”

All of the North Cascades, including the Mount Baker wilderness at the east end of the Mount Baker Highway, has been under a winter storm warning since Monday, several feet of snow has fallen and the avalanche danger remains high.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Seattle said forecast for snow decreasing to snow showers Wednesday with a high near 38. Additional accumulation of 6 to 12 inches is possible through Thursday morning.

New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible is possible Thursday.

Mt. Baker Ski Area’s online snow report said Heather Meadows, with an elevation of about 3,500 feet, has a 50-inch base. At Panorama Dome, with an elevation of 5,089 feet, there’s a 65-inch base.

According to their public Facebook pages, both Amancio and Lenz graduated from Stanwood High and they enjoy adventure sports such as skateboarding and snowboarding. Friends who contacted The Bellingham Herald said Amancio and Lenz are knowledgeable about the backcountry and likely would have carried equipment to rescue themselves or shelter in place.

Jilk said emergency officials have been fielding offers of help from the public, but he said no help is needed. He said conditions on the mountain are too dangerous and the search requires trained and equipped personnel.

“We appreciate it all, though,” Jilk said via text message.

This story will be updated.