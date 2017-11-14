Search is on for two missing Bellingham snowboarders

Search and rescue workers are scouring the Mount Baker wilderness for two Bellingham men missing since Sunday.
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team, along with local volunteer organizations, are conducting an “active operation” for two men in their 20s, said WCSO Deputy Mark Jilk, who coordinates backcountry rescues.
Jilk said via text message the search is for the pair who “went out on snowboards (Sunday) who haven’t come out.”
Information on the names of the missing men and their exact location was not made immediately available.
Meanwhile, blizzard-like weather could hamper search operations.
Some 6 inches of snow fell overnight, Mt. Baker Ski Area reported Tuesday morning.
Even so, the Whatcom County SAR’s snowmobile team and the Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council were actively searching Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Search & Rescue Council.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the area through noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is forecast Tuesday, with daytime accumulations of 15 to 21 inches possible with gusty winds of 20 mph. Snow is forecast for Tuesday night, with additional accumulations of 22 to 28 inches through Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
