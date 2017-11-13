Bellingham business near Roosevelt Park burglarized

A Bellingham business near Roosevelt Park was broken into early Saturday.
Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a security employee and Bellingham police responded to the report of a glass-break alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Kentucky Street.
The front glass door was shattered, according to police Lt. Don Almer.
A point of entry and exit was found – a perimeter was set up and a police dog was called in, but officers were unable to find anyone on the property or inside the business, Almer said.
A possible “entry tool” that was used to break in the building was found, but Almer said no other details were being released, citing an open investigation.
Nothing appeared to have been taken, Almer said.
Police also did not release the name of the business.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
Comments