All American Marine employees moved a new cruise ship from their facility on Hilton Avenue to the boat launch at Squalicum Harbor on Friday. The Argosy Cruises ship, called the “Salish Explorer,” weighs 253,000 pounds and took a year to make.

Argosy intends to use the new vessel on a route between its Seattle waterfront spot on Pier 55 and Tillicum Village on Blake Island State Park. It will also be used for private event charters and for its Christmas Ship Festival fleet.