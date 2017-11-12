Lummi Nation elects new chairman, council members

The Lummi Nation elected a new chairman, as well as welcomed new council members last week.
On Tuesday, four new council members gained seats on the Lummi Indian Business Council.
The new members are Cheryl Sanders, Celina Phair, Fred Lane and Jeremiah Jay Julius. The Lummi general election was held Nov. 4, according to a Lummi Nation news release.
The council members then elected new leadership – Jeremiah Julius was named the new chairman, Travis Brockie was selected as vice chairman, Celina Phair is treasurer and Steven Toby is secretary, according to the news release.
Brockie is the husband of Melinda Brockie, the Lummi woman who was shot through the jaw during the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1. Melinda Brockie was welcomed home with a parade and is recovering.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
