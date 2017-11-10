Here’s who won County Council, Port races that were still in question

Barry Buchanan has held onto his lead over Mary Kay Robinson for the at-large seat on the Whatcom County Council.

The incumbent had 52.1 percent of the votes to Robinson’s 47.8 percent, according to the most recent ballot count by the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office.

“It’s exciting to see how hard work in a campaign can really pay off,” Buchanan said Friday. “I’m very happy to continue working for the people of Whatcom County.”

In a separate Whatcom County Council race, Tyler Byrd won the District 3 seat.

He had 53.7 percent to Rebecca Boonstra’s 46.2 percent of the votes.

In a hotly contested Port of Bellingham race, Michael Shepard has bested incumbent Dan Robbins.

Shepard had 51 percent of the votes to Robbins’ 48.9 percent.

“We had to work hard for every one of those 1,200 votes that we got to put us over the top,” Shepard said Friday. “It’s never easy to run against an incumbent.”

He thanked the voters of Whatcom County and said he was excited to be their voice for positive work on the Port.

In another Port of Bellingham race, Ken Bell stayed ahead of Barry Wenger to win the seat left open by Michael McAuley, who didn’t seek a third term.

Bell garnered 51.2 percent of the votes to Wenger’s 48.7 percent.

The election will be certified Nov. 28.