Health Department charges Whatcom man with unprofessional conduct for voyeurism

The state Department of Health announced Thursday it was charging a Whatcom County surgical technologist with unprofessional conduct for breaking into the apartment of a Bellingham woman he dated for a short time, and masturbating in her bedroom.
On Jan. 26, 2017, Glenn Tai Gong pleaded guilty in Whatcom County Superior Court to residential burglary, voyeurism and harassment.
On Feb. 10, 2015, Gong entered the woman’s D Street apartment after he removed a screen from a window and reached through it to unlock a back door, according to court records.
The woman woke when she heard him in the hallway. Gong fled after being confronted by the woman. She called police around 4:10 a.m.
Officers found Gong about two blocks from the apartment. He admitted to entering the apartment without the woman’s consent, including two earlier dates in January and February when he masturbated and ejaculated onto her bed, according court records filed in the case.
She wasn’t home on those dates.
Gong, 29, hasn’t had his surgical technologist credential for long.
It was issued to him June 15, 2016 and expired Feb. 23, 2017, according to state Department of Health records.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
