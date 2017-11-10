Join the American Legion in honoring veterans Saturday

American Legion Post No. 7 will present its annual Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bellingham City Hall, 210 Lottie St.

This year’s keynote speaker is Lt. Col. Jim McKinney, who retired with more than 30 years of service in special operations, counter-terror, strategic and tactical assignments around the world.

Cmdr. Rick Sucee will be the master of ceremonies, along with vocalist Sonia Alexis, the Bellingham Pipe Band and the American Legion Post No. 7 Honor Guard. Music will be provided by the Bellingham High School Alumni Band beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9301 will also host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lynden Community Center, 401 Grover St.