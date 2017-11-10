Join the American Legion in honoring veterans Saturday

More Videos

Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017 2:24

Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017

Pause
Listen to a test of the Birch Bay tsunami siren 1:17

Listen to a test of the Birch Bay tsunami siren

For Upper Skagit Tribe, fishing is a way of life 1:48

For Upper Skagit Tribe, fishing is a way of life

Bobby Wagner has a message for NFL on Thursday games: 'Change this format' 1:13

Bobby Wagner has a message for NFL on Thursday games: 'Change this format'

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision 3:12

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 4:13

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road

  • New Blaine veterans memorial to those who served, including in Iraq, Afghanistan, to be dedicated Nov. 11

    Custer VFW Post 9474 will dedicate a new memorial, remembering those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, in downtown Blaine on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2016.

Custer VFW Post 9474 will dedicate a new memorial, remembering those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, in downtown Blaine on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2016. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Custer VFW Post 9474 will dedicate a new memorial, remembering those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, in downtown Blaine on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2016. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

Join the American Legion in honoring veterans Saturday

The Bellingham Herald Staff

November 10, 2017 5:00 AM

American Legion Post No. 7 will present its annual Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bellingham City Hall, 210 Lottie St.

This year’s keynote speaker is Lt. Col. Jim McKinney, who retired with more than 30 years of service in special operations, counter-terror, strategic and tactical assignments around the world.

Cmdr. Rick Sucee will be the master of ceremonies, along with vocalist Sonia Alexis, the Bellingham Pipe Band and the American Legion Post No. 7 Honor Guard. Music will be provided by the Bellingham High School Alumni Band beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9301 will also host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lynden Community Center, 401 Grover St.

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017 2:24

Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017

Pause
Listen to a test of the Birch Bay tsunami siren 1:17

Listen to a test of the Birch Bay tsunami siren

For Upper Skagit Tribe, fishing is a way of life 1:48

For Upper Skagit Tribe, fishing is a way of life

Bobby Wagner has a message for NFL on Thursday games: 'Change this format' 1:13

Bobby Wagner has a message for NFL on Thursday games: 'Change this format'

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision 3:12

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 4:13

Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road

  • Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017

    Whatcom County’s war dead are remembered at Memorial Park, which is tucked behind Sunnyland Elementary School off James Street. Memorial walls bear the names of almost 500 Whatcom County residents killed while fighting in World Wars I and II and wars in Korea, Vietnam and Iraq and Afghanistan. No local soldier died in the Persian Gulf War.

Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017

View More Video