The Washington State Department of Transportation said it will close the North Cascades Highway’s winter gates at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 due to avalanche risk.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said it will close the North Cascades Highway’s winter gates at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 due to avalanche risk. WSDOT Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Washington State Department of Transportation said it will close the North Cascades Highway’s winter gates at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 due to avalanche risk. WSDOT Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

Well, so much for that. This scenic highway will close for the winter

The Bellingham Herald Staff

November 09, 2017 12:00 PM

If you were making plans for one last road trip on the North Cascades Highway this weekend, forget about it. State transportation officials said they will close the scenic route for the season on Friday.

More snow in Okanogan County and the risk of avalanches on the 37-mile stretch of mountain highway, also known as state Route 20, led to the closure. Snowmobilers, hikers and skiers can still use the roadway behind the closure gates this winter, but they do so at their own risk, Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Crews have plowed the stretch between Diablo and Mazama since snow began falling in early October, but the forecast for more snow makes it too dangerous for workers and travelers.

WinthropWebcam
WSDOT Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“Our crews work hard to keep it open through the Thanksgiving weekend, but this year it isn’t possible due to the amount of snow in the forecast,” said Don Becker, WSDOT maintenance supervisor in Twisp.

The scenic highway, which connects Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County, has been closed twice in the past three weeks, but reopened Tuesday.

To get a heads-up on clearing next spring, sign up for North Cascades Highway emails or follow WSDOT East and WSDOT North Twitter accounts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017

    Whatcom County’s war dead are remembered at Memorial Park, which is tucked behind Sunnyland Elementary School off James Street. Memorial walls bear the names of almost 500 Whatcom County residents killed while fighting in World Wars I and II and wars in Korea, Vietnam and Iraq and Afghanistan. No local soldier died in the Persian Gulf War.

Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017

Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017 2:24

Remembering Whatcom’s war dead for Veterans Day 2017
Fall colors, fungi at Stimpson Family Nature Reserve 1:09

Fall colors, fungi at Stimpson Family Nature Reserve
Two Lynn Street houses just a memory 0:29

Two Lynn Street houses just a memory

View More Video