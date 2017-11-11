It’s that time of year to binge on cheese in rural Van Zandt

Residents and visitors can take advantage of an area cheese fest tradition while also enjoying the fall colors and watching eagles in rural Whatcom County.
Everybody’s Store in Van Zandt will be hosting its 47th annual Cheese Fest 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18-19. The store is at 5465 Potter Road, off state Route 9 south of Deming. The event has more than 60 different international and local cheeses, including Nokkelost, a Norwegian cheese that is made locally by Appel Farms. Customers can try out samples.
Along with the Cheese Fest at Everybody’s Store, the Van Zandt Community Hall will have a variety of vendors for its Winterfest Craft Sale on Nov. 18.
For those who haven’t made the trip out to the store operated by Amy and Jeff Margolis, it’s a standalone business packed with plenty of unique gifts, including food and clothing. The clothing includes leggings, flannel shirts, hoodies, wool garments and socks made from non-itchy Merino, Alpaca and Yak, Jeff Margolis said.
The event got its start in 1970 as a way to get people interested in cheese as part of the holiday table setting, Margolis said. It’s also generally a slower time of year for a rural store, so this is a way to generate some off-season business.
More local cheese has become available at Cheese Fest because of growth in the industry, including the arrival of Ferndale’s Twin Sisters Creamery in 2015 and the expansion of Appel Farms at the end of 2016.
As for the store itself, Margolis said overall, business has never been better, including in terms of gross sales.
Everybody’s Store also does mail order for its cheese as well as its Landjaeger sausage. For details about the store, visit its Facebook page, website, or call 360-592-2297.
PEDAL BUS THAT TOURS BEER PLACES UP FOR SALE
Pedal Party NW, a shuttle where the customers pedal their way through Bellingham to various breweries, is closed for the season and the owners have put it up for sale.
Amy and Tom Lawson have decided to move into full retirement mode and are hoping to find a buyer to keep the 3-year business going. The shuttle bike accommodates up to 15 people and the Lawsons provided the on-shuttle entertainment. At least 10 people in a group are needed to power it through downtown Bellingham.
For details, call 360-255-0822, email letsride@pedalpartynw.com or visit the company’s website pedalpartynw.com.
OTHER TIDBITS
Pace’s Salvage has begun a liquidation sale, with plans to close its operations on 4084 Pacific Highway near Costco at the end of the year. Longtime owners Paul and Roberta Pace have been easing their way into retirement, paring down operations in the past year. The warehouse sells insurance salvage inventory at low prices. Details can be found on its Facebook page. ... A state liquor license application was approved for Bellingham Cider Company, which is going into 205 Prospect St., Suite 103 in downtown Bellingham. Details about the business and updates can be found on its website bellinghamcider.com. ... Boundary Bay Brewery has expanded its beer delivery service options to include its soups, wine and cider. Details can be found on its website.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments