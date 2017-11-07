North Cascades Highway scheduled to reopen Tuesday, but for how long?

State transportation officials plan to reopen the North Cascades Highway Tuesday afternoon for one last ride this year, after crews clear up to eight inches of snow along a 37-mile stretch of road.
Drivers should be prepared for possible winter driving conditions even after the highway reopens.
The scenic highway, which connects Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County, has been closed twice in the past three weeks –the last time on Nov. 2 due to a forecast of snow and avalanche danger. It also closed in October after heavy rains and snow caused slides on the highway, which cuts through the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.
The steep peaks along the highway have dozens of avalanche chutes that can quickly fill up with unstable snow, creating unsafe conditions for crews or people driving along it.
The pending seasonal closure will depend on the weather, WSDOT said, but historically happens around Thanksgiving. Crews work to keep North Cascades Highway open as long as possible each season, but traveler and crew safety is the top priority.
Travelers can get real-time information about the highway by clicking on the “mountain pass” tab in the WSDOT traffic app, following the @WSDOT_East and @WSDOT_North Twitter accounts or by signing up for North Cascades Highway emails.
