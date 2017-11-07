Neighbors have complained for years, now two houses on Lynn Street are gone

Crews with Wrecking Ball Demolition started tearing down the second of two run-down houses on Lynn Street last Tuesday.

The houses – 2512 and 2315 – in the Columbia neighborhood were the subject of complaints for more than a decade. Steven K. Baker owns the houses and will continue to own the properties after the tear-downs.

Crews tore down 2512 Lynn St. on Oct. 23. The City of Bellingham is spending up to $150,000 to raze the houses and for cleanup because the properties posed a public health threat and were a public nuisance, officials said.