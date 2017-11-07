More Videos

  • Two Lynn Street houses just a memory

    Wrecking Ball Demolition crews clean up the remains of a house at 2315 Lynn St. in Bellingham, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The City of Bellingham had two houses on the street condemned and demolished.

Wrecking Ball Demolition crews clean up the remains of a house at 2315 Lynn St. in Bellingham, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The City of Bellingham had two houses on the street condemned and demolished. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Wrecking Ball Demolition crews clean up the remains of a house at 2315 Lynn St. in Bellingham, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The City of Bellingham had two houses on the street condemned and demolished. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

Neighbors have complained for years, now two houses on Lynn Street are gone

The Bellingham Herald Staff

November 07, 2017 5:00 AM

Crews with Wrecking Ball Demolition started tearing down the second of two run-down houses on Lynn Street last Tuesday.

The houses – 2512 and 2315 – in the Columbia neighborhood were the subject of complaints for more than a decade. Steven K. Baker owns the houses and will continue to own the properties after the tear-downs.

Crews tore down 2512 Lynn St. on Oct. 23. The City of Bellingham is spending up to $150,000 to raze the houses and for cleanup because the properties posed a public health threat and were a public nuisance, officials said.

    Wrecking Ball Demolition crews clean up the remains of a house at 2315 Lynn St. in Bellingham, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The City of Bellingham had two houses on the street condemned and demolished.

Two Lynn Street houses just a memory

