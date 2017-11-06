Man hit in crosswalk on Old Fairhaven Parkway

An 82-year-old man suffered a broken leg Monday morning when he was hit in a Happy Valley crosswalk by a driver who may have been temporarily blinded by the rising sun’s glare, police said.
Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said the man was crossing Old Fairhaven Parkway southbound in the crosswalk at 30th Street when he was hit by a 25-year-old northbound driver turning east in a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta.
“Sun in the driver’s eyes was a contributing factor – still under investigation regarding enforcement action,” Beckley said.
Impact was at a slow speed and there was no damage to the Jetta, she said.
The man was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital.
Several car-pedestrian incidents haven been reported in recent weeks, including one on Sept. 30 that injured a 58-year-old man.
So far in 2017, about 30 crashes have been reported involving bicyclists and pedestrians in Bellingham, according to state Department of Transportation records. That includes one fatality and six suspected serious injury incidents.
A total of 37 such incidents were reported in all of 2016.
City officials recently began an awareness campaign, including a video aimed at reducing such injuries.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
