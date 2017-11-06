$100 reward for these convenience store vandals

A Fairhaven convenience store is offering a $100 reward for information about vandalism that occurred as snow began to blanket the region early Friday.
Video surveillance at JJ’s In and Out, shows three apparent teenagers uprooting and tipping over trees in containers about 12:45 a.m. outside the store at 2019 Harris Ave., on the corner of 21st Street. The video was being shared Monday on social media.
“After the snow melted we didn’t see any other outstanding damage,” said Jay Chanan at JJ’s. “They did throw snowballs trying to break the front windows, though.”
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments