Their SUV went off a 250-foot cliff near Mount Baker

A Sedro-Woolley teenager is facing drunken-driving charges in the wake of a crash Saturday night near the top of Mount Baker Highway, officials said.
Washington State Patrol didn’t release the name of the boy because of his age, but a report on the incident indicated he was drunk at the wheel of a gray 1998 Chevrolet Blazer that careened over a 250-foot embankment near milepost 51, on the steep section below Heather Meadows.
He was injured and taken to St. Joseph hospital, along with a 17-year-old Blaine girl in the SUV who also was hurt. Information on their conditions was not immediately known.
Neither were wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Also in the vehicle were Jasmin R. Scott, 19, of Bellingham, and Tiana R. Ramer, 18, Lynden. They denied injury but were taken to the hospital as a precaution because of the severity of the wreck.
Both were wearing their seat belts.
Authorities said the Blazer was a total loss – it remained at the bottom of the cliff and would be removed later.
