Ferndale man involved in deadly Monroe car wreck

A Ferndale man rear-ended a pickup on state Highway 203 about a mile south of Monroe on Sunday afternoon, pushing it into oncoming traffic and killing its driver, authorities said.
Robert W. Allender, 79, of Monroe, died Sunday at Providence Hospital in Everett, according to a Washington State Patrol report on the crash.
Allender was southbound on state Highway 203 near milepost 22 at 2:46 p.m. Sunday as he slowed for a left turn into the driveway of a home. His beige 1981 Toyota pickup was hit from behind and knocked into a northbound vehicle, the report said.
Five other people – including a Bellingham man – were injured in the crash, which blocked the highway in both directions for more than 2 hours.
Cause of the crash and charges remained under investigation Monday, the report said. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor, the report indicated.
State patrol report
Troopers said that as Allender slowed to turn, he was hit from behind by Paul W. Carlson, 48, of Ferndale, who was driving a red 2001 Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed pickup. Force of that crash sent Allender’s pickup into the path of a black 2008 Honda Fit hatchback driven by Syon T. McClure, 19, of Issaquah.
McClure and his four passengers were injured in the wreck and taken by ambulance to various Seattle-area hospitals. McClure was at Harborview Medical Center.
All were wearing seat belts, the state patrol report said. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.
Allender and Carlson were alone in their pickups, the report said. Allender was wearing a seat belt, but it was unknown if Carlson was, according to the report.
Injured in McClure’s car were Nina K. Jam, 56, of Monroe, taken to Providence Hospital of Everett; Jacob P. Colgan, 19, of Bellingham taken to Providence Hospital; Anna C. McKee, 19, of Issaquah, taken to Evergreen Health of Monroe; and Elise P. Folkman, 18, of Fall City, taken to Evergreen Health.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments