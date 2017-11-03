Whatcom wakes to early first snowfall of the season

Chris Ritchie pushes his son Rowan Ritchie, 5, down hill behind the Bellingham Public Library, Friday, Nov. 3, after the first snowfall of the season.
Philip A. Dwyer
Snow blankets a neighborhood at Lakeway Drive and Gladstone Street on Friday, Nov. 3 in Bellingham, Washington.
Philip A. Dwyer
The Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall after the first snowfall of the season, Friday, Nov. 3 in Bellingham, Washington.
Philip A. Dwyer
Trees didn’t have a chance to lose all their leaves before the first snowfall of the season, Friday, Nov. 3 in Bellingham, Washington.
Philip A. Dwyer
Snow blankets houses near Whatcom Falls Park late Thursday night, Nov. 2, in Bellingham, Washington.
Evan Abell
The first snow of the season began falling overnight Thursday, Nov. 2, in Bellingham, Washington.
Evan Abell
The first snow of the season began falling Thursday afternoon, Nov. 2, in Lynden, Washington.
Philip A. Dwyer
