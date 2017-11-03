Skagit County man who led police on four manhunts pleads not guilty

Curtis Lee Cameron, the man who led law enforcement on four manhunts over nine days, pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, identity theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 26-year-old was arrested near Swan Roan and Nookachamps Creek on Oct. 23 after evading law enforcement from three counties – including the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department – and several federal agencies for about five hours that day.

Cameron has an extensive criminal record in Skagit County and elsewhere, according to court records. In addition to the two cases on which he was arraigned Thursday, Cameron has two other unresolved cases in Skagit County. Those accuse him of assault and arson, according to court documents.

Between Cameron’s four cases, he’s being held on $785,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 30 for a pretrial hearing.