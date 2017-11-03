Something happened while most of Whatcom County slept

Many Whatcom County residents awoke Friday morning to the first lowland snowfall of the season, as a soggy cold front brought anywhere from a light dusting to an inch or more farther inland.

Heavy flurries, pushed by gusty arctic winds moving south from British Columbia, began falling in Lynden by mid-afternoon Thursday. Snow remained on the ground at nightfall on the 1,000-foot peaks of hills surrounding Lake Whatcom as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees.

Several schools started classes late Friday morning due to hazardous driving conditions. Bellingham students already had a regularly scheduled day off.

❄️❄️❄️ is starting to stick to some roads in North Skagit & Whatcom counties. Plows are headed out. Slow down, allow extra time for trips. pic.twitter.com/IU4Gr9eJKn — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) November 3, 2017

Light snow began falling shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday at Bellingham International Airport and continued into the early morning hours Friday. Less than an inch had accumulated, according to National Weather Service measurements.

Bellingham-area residents were posting photos on social media showing anywhere from an inch to 4 inches of snow on the ground.

“Can I put up my xmas tree now?” Jamee Levy remarked in a comment with this story on The Bellingham Herald’s Facebook page.

Readers in Bellingham reported 5 inches near Lake Padden and in the Sunnyland neighbood, 4 inches on Alabama Hill and 2-3 inches in Alderwood.

“Nothing out in Everson,” said Sheila Vodopest. “Wind has been howling pretty good all night and still going strong.”

Up to 6 inches of snow was forecast for the North Cascades and Maple Falls residents were posting photos of snow-covered scenes on social media sites Thursday afternoon.

An overnight low of 30 degrees was recorded early Friday at the airport, the lowest temperature since March and the second straight night of below-freezing temperatures, according to the Weather Service.

Snow began falling about midnight at higher elevations around Bellingham, including Sudden Valley, where about two inches remained on the ground at 6 a.m.

North-northeast winds were blowing at a steady 22 mph at the airport at 4 a.m. Friday, as a wind advisory remained in effect until noon. A gust of 45 mph was recorded at 3:53 a.m., the strongest of the storm that began Thursday morning.

Despite the strong winds, fewer than 500 Whatcom County homes and businesses were without electricity Friday morning, according to Puget Sound Energy’s online outage map. The two largest power outages were on Lummi Island and in the Lake Samish area.

National Weather Service meteorologists had believed that Whatcom County would receive only a dusting of snow that wouldn’t accumulate or affect the morning commute.

Washington State Department of Transportation cameras on Interstate 5 through Whatcom County showed the pavement was wet but free of snow with light traffic at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Western Washington University was operating with a delayed start of 11 a.m., according to 5:49 a.m. alert.

No Whatcom County secondary schools were reporting closures at 5:50 a.m. Friday. Mount Baker Schools were operating as usual but no out-of-district transportation was being offered.

Bellingham Schools were closed Friday for a scheduled teacher workday. Students and parents were advised to check with a coach or teacher for information about athletic activities and parent-teacher conferences.

Whatcom Transportation Authority tweeted about 5:30 a.m. Friday that no delays or detours were reported, but riders should arrive at their stops on time and be prepared for delays.

All flights at Bellingham International Airport were reported on time at 5:50 a.m., according to the Port of Bellingham website.

National Weather Service forecasts call for Friday high temperatures in the low 40s under partly sunny skies in Whatcom County.

Canadian weather service Environment Canada predicted a 30 percent chance of flurries Friday morning just north of Lynden in Abbotsford, B.C., with a low of 34 degrees. Partly sunny conditions with a high of 37 were forecast for Friday.

Friday’s snow marked a stark change in the fall weather pattern from just one week earlier on Oct. 27, when the high temperature of 65 degrees tied a 1990 record under sunny skies.

Meteorologists said earlier this week that the rain and cooler temperatures are not unusual and are part of a seasonal weather pattern.

Meanwhile, long-range weather forecasts see a La Niña weather pattern developing over the next few months. Such a cooling of surface waters over the equatorial Pacific often means a cold, wet winter for the Northwest and a strong possibility of more lowland snow.