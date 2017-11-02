This domestic situation required SWAT, an armored vehicle and a hostage negotiator

A Bellingham man was arrested Thursday morning following a five-hour standoff – he allegedly held a 19-year-old woman and a toddler at an apartment in the Roosevelt neighborhood.
Brandon D. Homan, 27, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, said police Lt. Danette Beckley.
Homan surrendered to police after a five-hour stalemate that saw tactical units surround his apartment in the 2300 block of Queen Street with resources that included a hostage negotiator and the department’s BearCat armored truck.
“Early this morning we began investigating a possible domestic violence situation at the above location, based on a phone call from a concerned family member,” Beckley said. “Information received was that a female had been assaulted and given a black eye by her boyfriend and that the two had a small child with them.”
Beckley said the incident began about 2:30 a.m. and ended with Homan’s arrest about 7:15 a.m. The 19-month-old toddler was unharmed and the 19-year-old woman suffered minor facial injuries, Beckley said.
