Bellingham as seen from from Bellingham Bay. In the center is the Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall.
Bellingham as seen from from Bellingham Bay. In the center is the Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall. Staff The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham as seen from from Bellingham Bay. In the center is the Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall. Staff The Bellingham Herald

Local

High winds, followed by a brief dusting of snow in forecast

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

November 02, 2017 8:33 AM

Strong winds are expected across Whatcom County through Friday morning, coupled with a winter weather advisory for the mountains and the possibility of snow flurries overnight.

Forecasters warned of sustained winds at 20-35 mph and gusts to 50 mph. The advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday as a cold front sweeps south from British Columbia.

“It’s the typical change of the seasons,” Weather Service meteorologist Art Gaebel said earlier this week.

Hardest-hit areas will be interior Whatcom County, including Lynden and Ferndale and coastal regions such as Lummi Island, Sandy Point, Cherry Point, Birch Bay and the northern and eastern San Juan Islands.

Local power outages and tree damage are possible, the weather service said.

A gale warning was posted for the Salish Sea.

Cold temperatures and scattered showers are expected through the weekend, with daytime highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

A light dusting of snow is possible in the wee hours of Friday morning above the 200-foot level in Whatcom County, the weather service said. That could include areas as close to Bellingham as Geneva and Sudden Valley.

Canadian weather service Environment Canada predicted a 30 percent chance of flurries early Friday in Abbotsford, B.C., just north of Lynden and Sumas. An overnight low of 37 degrees was forecast with a high Friday of 43.

Friday’s snow is not expected to accumulate or affect the morning commute, U.S. forecasters said. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

But up to 6 inches of snow is expected through Friday morning in the North Cascades, according to a winter weather advisory issued early Thursday. Drivers on upper elevations of the Mount Baker and North Cascades highways should expect snow-covered roads and decreased visibility, the weather service said.

A chance of flurries is possible Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the forecast said.

Sunny skies are forecast for Monday, with highs in the mid-40s.

This story will be updated.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog

    The Bellingham Police Department released this video of Officer Andrew Wassel shooting a dog during a theft investigation on Oct. 12, 2017. A police review board determined that Wassel followed department policy and was justified when he intentionally discharged his service weapon after the dog aggressively charged him.

Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog

Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog 2:00

Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog
Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision 3:12

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision
Check out the Halloween trick-or-treaters in downtown Bellingham 1:33

Check out the Halloween trick-or-treaters in downtown Bellingham

View More Video