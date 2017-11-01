File McClatchy
He shot himself in the face, but he’ll be OK

By Robert Mittendorf

November 01, 2017 12:37 PM

A man apparently will recover after accidentally shooting himself in the face with a semiautomatic pistol Tuesday night at a fast-food restaurant in the Meridian area, police said.

“(He) was handling his friend’s Smith & Wesson 9mm when the gun was unintentionally fired, striking the handler in the jaw,” said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley.

“Looks like he will be OK based on the reports,” she added. “No one else was hurt.”

Discussion over police and fire emergency radio channels described the 22-year-old man as “conscious and alert” with facial injuries about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday outside a white pickup at Wendy’s, 4371 Meridian St. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital, according to the emergency services app Pulse Point.

“The Bellingham Police responded to a shots fired report,” said an entry in the department’s daily online report. “The investigation revealed that he had unintentionally shot himself in the face.”

This story will be updated.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

