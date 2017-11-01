McClatchy The Bellingham Herald
McClatchy The Bellingham Herald

Local

Burlington teen already charged with murder faces same as adult

By Kera Wanielista

Skagit Valley Herald

November 01, 2017 8:39 AM

MOUNT VERNON

A 15-year-old boy previously charged with second-degree murder as a juvenile has now been charged with the same crime as an adult.

Cristian Alexander Quijas was charged Tuesday as an adult in the March 30 shooting death of 16-year-old Angel Estrada. Quijas is being held on $1 million bail.

When charged as a juvenile, Quijas’ bail was $500,000.

According to state law, 16- or 17-year-olds charged with qualifying violent offenses, including murder, are automatically charged as adults.

But because Quijas was 15 at the time of the shooting – and will not turn 16 until the end of November – Judge Brian Stiles last week had to decide whether prosecutors could charge Quijas as an adult.

Stiles did so on Friday.

Quijas is accused of shooting Estrada because Quijas was upset Estrada, a rival gang member, was dating his sister.

Prosecutors assert Quijas shot Estrada five times, three of which struck Estrada in the back.

The Skagit Valley Herald does not name juveniles charged with crimes, but has chosen to do so now that Quijas has been charged as an adult.

Skagit County prosecutor Trisha Johnson said Quijas is set to be arraigned Nov. 9.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision

    Whatcom County Council at-large seat candidates Barry Buchanan and Mary Kay Robinson discuss their approaches to water rights in light of the Hirst decision. That decision by the state Supreme Court clarified that Washington's Growth Management Act requires counties to protect ground and surface waters by ensuring there is enough water available to accommodate growth before more development is authorized. The candidates spoke Oct. 23 at Mount Baker High School at a forum presented by the Bellingham/Whatcom League of Women Voters and the City of Bellingham. The Bellingham Herald was the media partner for the event.

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision 3:12

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision
Check out the Halloween trick-or-treaters in downtown Bellingham 1:33

Check out the Halloween trick-or-treaters in downtown Bellingham

You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden 0:25

You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden

View More Video