Been waiting? How much longer before you can take a walk on Tennant Lake Boardwalk?

Tennant Lake Boardwalk and nearby Fragrance Garden, which have been closed since September, will stay that way for a bit longer.
Both areas were closed for repairs to irrigation and walkways. The closure was originally going to last through Oct. 31.
Instead, the Fragrance Garden will remain closed until Nov. 18, according to a news release from Whatcom County Parks and Recreation Department.
And the boardwalk will remain closed through Jan. 28 for waterfowl hunting season.
The project also will affect parking for visitors, who are being asked to park at Hovander Homestead Park off River Lea Road instead though a small part of the Fragrance Garden parking lot will stay open.
All other areas of the parkland – including trails between Hovander and Tennant Lake, the River Walk, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife boat launch – will remain open during the project.
For boardwalk or waterfowl hunting questions, call Fish and Wildlife at 360-384-4723. Otherwise, call 360-778-5850 for information.
