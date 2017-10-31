Vista Middle School was unable to serve hot meals during breakfast and lunch Tuesday because of electrical transformer failure. The school was still able to provide a meal service.
Vista Middle School was unable to serve hot meals during breakfast and lunch Tuesday because of electrical transformer failure. The school was still able to provide a meal service. File McClatchy
Vista Middle School was unable to serve hot meals during breakfast and lunch Tuesday because of electrical transformer failure. The school was still able to provide a meal service. File McClatchy

Local

Ferndale middle school heat, hot lunch service impacted by electrical failure

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

October 31, 2017 3:29 PM

An electrical transformer failed at Vista Middle School in Ferndale Monday evening, impacting the school’s hot meal service and heating system Tuesday, said Scott Brittain, assistant superintendent for Ferndale School District.

The transformer, which had been in place since 1969, reached the end of its life cycle, Brittain said.

Because of the failure, the school was unable to serve hot meals during breakfast and lunch – the school was still able to provide a meal service, he said.

The school was also without heat for most of the morning Tuesday until maintenance crews were able to switch the boiler that runs the heating system to different circuits, Brittain said. Outside temperatures Tuesday morning were in the upper 40s and lower 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

The failure did not impact regular teaching throughout the day.

The new transformer is expected to arrive and be installed Wednesday. Information on the cost was not immediately available.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden

    A chainsaw-wielding bunny scares people at the ScreamFair Haunted Farm on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Lynden. The haunted house is put on by Meridian High School FFA and will be open Halloween night 7-9 p.m.

You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden

You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden 0:25

You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden
Election '17: County Council candidates Byrd, Boonstra make their case to voters 1:35

Election '17: County Council candidates Byrd, Boonstra make their case to voters
These guys investigate what BUMPS in the night 2:46

These guys investigate what BUMPS in the night

View More Video