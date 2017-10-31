A cold snap is on the way. Here’s what’s up for Halloween

On the heels of a weekend that matched high temperature records comes a cold front that could send the mercury below seasonal norms and possibly bring a dusting of snow to parts of lowland Whatcom County.
In between, the forecast calls for a stellar day Tuesday, Halloween – trick-or-treaters can expect sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s and a clear evening with lows in the 40s.
“It’s the typical change of the seasons,” said Art Gaebel at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
This past Friday, however, reached a record high 65 degrees and tied the record high set in 1990. Sunday’s high of 68 degrees was the warmest temperature all month, but it wasn’t a record for that day.
Rain returns Wednesday, and a strong cold front moves south from British Columbia, pushing daytime highs into the 40s by Friday.
“These could be the coldest highs since last March,” according to National Weather Service’s online forecast discussion.
Canadian weather service Environment Canada, however, is predicting a chance of flurries or rain showers Friday night, Saturday and Sunday around Abbotsford, B.C., just northwest of Lynden.
Gaebel was skeptical that snow would fall farther south, noting that Western Washington has yet to experience a hard freeze. He said snow levels in Whatcom County would be 2,000 to 3,000 feet.
“(Snow) is kind of a stretch at this point,” he added.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments