A cold snap is on the way. Here’s what’s up for Halloween

More Videos 2:46 These guys investigate what BUMPS in the night Pause 1:28 How to fill out your Whatcom County general electionballot.mp4 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:59 Autumn eye candy 0:33 Report of plane crash near Bellingham turns out to be meteoric 1:58 Brother of Bellingham Police officer charged in assault appears in court 1:08 First of two derelict houses taken down 0:56 Watch Whatcom County hit with wind and rain 10:55 Whatcom Republicans answer questions in town hall at Western Washington University 0:43 First storm of October 2017 brings rain, wind Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Star Wars, superheroes and dancing T-rex at Bellingham Halloween Star Wars characters, superheroes, princesses and a dancing T-rex take over the streets of downtown Bellingham for the annual Halloween trick or treat , Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. Star Wars characters, superheroes, princesses and a dancing T-rex take over the streets of downtown Bellingham for the annual Halloween trick or treat , Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com

Star Wars characters, superheroes, princesses and a dancing T-rex take over the streets of downtown Bellingham for the annual Halloween trick or treat , Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com