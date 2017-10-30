He pointed a BB gun and threatened to kill. Now he’s sitting in jail

A homeless man was arrested for brandishing a weapon and threatening to kill another homeless man Sunday night following an incident near the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, police said.
Michael A. Steffens, 58, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment and carrying, exhibiting or drawing a weapon. He remained in custody Monday.
Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said the incident was apparently a dispute among two men and Steffens pointed a “long-barreled BB gun” at the car window of the other man, who was not named. It occurred around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Harris Avenue.
“The two parties know each other and appear to be living in their respective vehicles,” Beckley said.
No one was hurt and Steffen’s BB gun was confiscated, Beckley said.
