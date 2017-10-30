Swillery Whiskey Bar at 118 W. Holly St., in Bellingham, Oct. 30, 2017. An unidentfied man shoved flaming pieces of paper into Swillery’s mail slot.
Instead of letters, man pushes flaming papers into mail slot of downtown business

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

October 30, 2017 2:35 PM

Bellingham Police say a still unidentified man shoved flaming pieces of paper into a mail slot of a downtown business.

The fire was reported at 12:07 a.m. Monday in what was formerly the Swillery Whiskey Bar, 118 W. Holly St., according to police Lt. Danette Beckley.

Beckley said a witness reported a man, – the witness described the suspect as possibly homeless – wearing a jacket or hooded sweatshirt, lit paper on fire and shoved it through the mail slot in the front door.

The fire caused about $1,000 worth of damage to the carpet inside, Beckley said. Police closed the street so fire crews could access the building.

Police were unable to find the suspect.

The Swillery closed sometime after its last event on Oct. 14. It is being remodeled into a new business.

Bellingham Fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tips can be made anonymously to the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8611 or online at cob.org/tips.

This story will be updated.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

