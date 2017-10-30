She was walking into Marshalls, then a man pulled up, exposed himself and masturbated

An unidentified man exposed himself to a woman Saturday afternoon as she was walking into a department store near the mall.

The woman told police a 30- to 40-year-old man in a vehicle pulled up in front of her as she was walking into Marshalls, in the 3900 block of Meridian Street, around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The woman said the man was masturbating.

Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said the incident is unrelated to the event a day prior, or the two other cases from last week, or the numerous other instances near Western Washington University, the Columbia, York and Sehome neighborhoods, or the cases from early 2017.

“This incident is very different in nature, location and suspect description,” Beckley said. “Based on the information available at this time, it does not appear they are related.”

The suspect was described as a man with a medium build and brown hair. The vehicle was described as a bright blue sedan, possibly a Honda, Beckley said.

The woman told police the man left eastbound from the parking lot as soon as she took out her phone to take a picture of him – she was unable to get a photo of the suspect.

Police have investigated at least 13 or more complaints of voyeurism or indecent exposure in the last few months, mostly around WWU. Most of those cases show similarities and police have yet to develop a suspect.

Tips can be made anonymously to the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8611 or online at cob.org/tips.