These guys investigate what BUMPS in the night 2:46

These guys investigate what BUMPS in the night

    Jeremy Scott and Aaron Erickson, both from Bellingham, are co-founders of BUMPS, which stands for Bigfoot UFO Mysterious Paranormal Seekers.

While you’re out trick-or-treating, these guys are looking for ghosts

By Philip A. Dwyer

pdwyer@bhamherald.com

October 29, 2017 5:00 AM

Some guys like to watch football. Some go on a hike. When Aaron Erickson and Jeremy Scott go out on weekends, more often than not they are hunting for ghosts.

The Bellingham duo formed a group called BUMPS – the acronym stands for Bigfoot UFO Mysterious Paranormal Seekers – that offers scientific investigations into unusual events free of charge.

Earlier this year, they toured the Rowley Manor Apartments in Mount Vernon and found some unnatural activity – lights glowing behind a basement window where they were none, and the sounds of children playing when none were on the premises during their visit. The site is the former home of Rowley General Hospital, a Mount Vernon hospital that operated from 1920 to 1959 and was later converted to apartments.

“That particular case is what really converted me into believing that there is something supernatural out there,” Erickson said. “It just boggles my mind.”

Said Scott: “It’s probably the most paranormal place we’ve been so far.”

BUMPS is one of two Bellingham groups that research the weird and unexplained — Washington Abnormal Research Network (WARN) has been investigating paranormal activities since 2012.

Erickson and Scott host meetings for those interested in the paranormal, and have a Flickr page and a YouTube channel to share some of their work. Seen something spooky? You can fill out a form for a free investigation on the BUMPS website

They also investigated the farm grounds at Northern State Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, a former asylum for mentally ill, and have photographed strange figures that appear on some headstones in Bellingham’s Bayview Cemetery.

And then there’s the case of the “hooded creeper” at Whatcom Falls Park – a limping, faceless creature reported by a woman who lives near the park.

“There's always more questions than there are answers,” Erickson said of his work.

Philip A. Dwyer: 360-715-2839, @PhilipADwyer

