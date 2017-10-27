Body of Bellingham man found on Sauk Mountain

A Skagit County search and rescue team recovered the body of a Bellingham man from Sauk Mountain on Friday.
The man, who was last heard from Oct. 18, was not identified by authorities but his family has been notified, Skagit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Annette Lindquist told the Skagit Valley Herald.
His body was found near the trail summit. Rescue teams were able to airlift the man's body from the mountain to an airport in Concrete, where it was turned over to the Skagit County Coroner's Office.
The man’s vehicle was spotted by hikers at the trailhead to Sauk Mountain, just north of Rockport State Park, on Monday. Searchers have been looking for him since Tuesday, checking the area from the trailhead up to the top of the mountain and down to Sauk Lake, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
The missing hiker last used his cell phone on Oct. 18.
He was the second Whatcom County resident to die on the popular Skagit County trail this year.
In July, a Birch Bay woman was hiking with a group of friends when she slipped and fell from the switchbacks on the Sauk Mountain trail. Karen Vaden, 69, died before a Navy rescue helicopter could fly her to a hospital.
The Sauk Mountain Trail is 2.8 miles of steep, narrow switchbacks. It’s typically heavily trafficked between May and October.
