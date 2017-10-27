Shooting described in suspect’s first court hearing

Bail was set at $250,000 Tuesday for the man accused of shooting two people last week in an apparent argument over money outside an RV north of Lake Padden Park.
Alex Cameron Frost, 22, remained in Whatcom County Jail on Thursday, facing charges of first-degree assault with a firearm. He surrendered Monday morning at the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Frost is a former Bellingham resident who maintains close ties to the region. In court records, he has a San Diego, California address.
Authorities accuse Frost of shooting two people – a man in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a woman in her 20s was shot in the wrist. Both shooting victims went to separate hospitals by private vehicle. The weapon used was described as a small-caliber handgun.
The confrontation happened Oct. 16 outside an RV in the 1900 block of Yew Street Road, according to court papers filed in the case.
The woman was treated and released from Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, said Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks. The man was released from St. Joseph hospital, a nursing supervisor said – according to court documents, doctors found a bullet lodged near the man’s spine but elected to leave it undisturbed, fearing further injury.
According to court papers, the incident began shortly after Frost and a friend went to the Yew Street Road to demand money that was owed Frost – authorities said Frost showed up at the door holding the handgun.
Frost and his friend then left that trailer to go to a nearby one where the woman who was later injured lived. It was there the man (shooting victim) came to the trailer, shouting and pounding on the door, and everyone moved outside.
Accounts of the shooting varied slightly, but court documents said the man grabbed the woman in the neck and shoulder area, and Frost fired, injuring the woman.
Some of the people involved in the incident, along with Frost, were later caught in surveillance camera footage at Skagit Valey Hospital arriving in a blue 2016 Nissan Altima owned by Bellingham Nissan. An investigation showed that the vehicle was loaned to Frost’s friend while that friend’s truck was being repaired, according to court papers.
Detectives examined Frost’s friend’s Facebook account and found a friend named Alex Frost, whose image matched the photo of a man emerging from the Altima at the hospital.
Authorities said they found 15 zip ties in the Altima, “which appeared to be intended as handcuffs,” a roll of duct tape, Frost’s friend’s wallet, 1.2 grams of cocaine, and a receipt from Lowe’s for the zip ties and duct tape, according to court documents.
Frost is also suspected of a drive-by shooting about 10:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Alabama Hill neighborhood, Parks said.
Someone fired a single shot from a small-caliber weapon through the window of a home in the 2200 block of St. Clair Street.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments