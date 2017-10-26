File McClatchy
File McClatchy

As temperatures drop, natural gas prices will rise

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

October 26, 2017 2:40 PM

Natural gas prices will be rising just in time for winter throughout much of Whatcom County.

Cascade Natural Gas customers will see a rate increase starting Nov. 1, according to the state’s Utilities and Transportation Commission.

For a typical residential customer using 58 therms a month, the increase is 6.6 percent, or about $3.38 more a month, according to a news release from the UTC. That would make the average monthly bill $55.03.

Factors in natural gas prices include changes in the wholesale market. For Washington state, the colder temperatures last winter had an impact on this year’s rate change, according to the UTC.

Cascade Natural Gas serves more than 200,000 residential customers in 68 communities throughout the state, including western Whatcom County.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

