Larger space means bigger menu for Blaine restaurant

John Quimod and Kylie Bestul are making plans to continue what they see as a culinary resurgence in Blaine.
The owners of Peace Arch City Cafe are putting the finishing touches on their new space at 658 Peace Portal Drive, in the former Pastime Tavern space. They hope to be open in the coming days, starting off with breakfast and lunch seven days a week. About a week after opening they plan on offering dinner Tuesday through Saturday.
The Peace Arch City Cafe was formerly on H Street, in a 1,500 square foot space that limited what the owners could do with their menu. The new space is about 5,000 square feet and has a full kitchen as well as a bar, allowing for a more creative menu, Quimod said. The goal with the new space is to create a dining destination, adding to other arrivals to Blaine in recent years, like the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company and Jack Niemann’s Black Forest Steak House, he said.
In putting together the menu, the owners thought about what Blaine is as a community. Being right on the border, it is a small international city that sees some level of Canadians no matter what is happening to the Canadian dollar. With the refineries and aluminum smelter nearby, the Blaine area also has a strong blue-collar workforce. The menu attempts to cater to both, Quimod said, offering traditional items like burgers and panini sandwiches along with dishes not found as often locally, like mozzarella stuffed chicken involtini and pancetta wrapped roasted scallops. The breakfast menu includes waffles, three-egg scramble platters and breakfast sandwiches. Handling the menu, which will seasonally change for dinner, is executive chef Gary Henry.
With the bar, the owners plan to offer a variety of craft and classic cocktails as well as beer and wine.
Quimod and Bestul arrived in Blaine in 2009, operating the Little Red Caboose on Peace Portal Drive. They outgrew the space, which led to the move to H Street in 2012. They were actively looking for a larger space for a couple of years before they found out the Pastime was closing at the end of September. It all came together quickly after that, Quimod said.
Details on the cafe and its hours can be found on its Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
A building permit application was submitted to put in a convenience store at 200 E. Maple St., Suite 102, next to Naan & Brew. ... Orca Marine Cooling Systems has acquired the manufacturing operations of San Juan Engineering and Manufacturing. Orca manufactures and supplies marine heat exchangers and cooling systems – the merger means Orca will be better able to do so, said Kim Anderson, general manager at Orca Marine. Details about Orca can be found at orcamarine.com. ... McDonald’s is looking for extra help for the holiday season, and is adding a new recruitment tool: Snapchat. Called Snaplications by McDonald’s, job seekers can start the application using the Snapchat app through Nov. 28. The company is hiring about 2,700 people for the seasonal work in Washington state, while Whatcom County McDonald’s restaurants are hiring around 25 people each month. .... In other McDonald’s news, more self-order kiosks are arriving in Whatcom County. They were added to the Samish Way restaurant on Oct. 27 and will be in the Lynden restaurant on Nov. 2. The Ferndale restaurant will undergo an interior remodel and reopen with kiosks in mid-December, said Jim Campbell, local franchise owner. The company introduced the first Whatcom County kiosk system near Bellis Fair in June. ... There appears to be some movement on Captain Bellingham, a restaurant going into 300 N. Samish Way in the former Diego’s space. A state liquor license application was submitted to sell beer and wine there. The applicants are Dae Seob Kim and Ling Yun Zhu. ... A liquor license application was approved for a grocery store going into 2404 Elm St., formerly home to Gifford’s Corner Market. The new business is called Manny’s Market. ... Elizabeth Station and Primer Coffee have organized its first Specialty Coffee Beer Fest, which will bring in some West Coast coffee rosters and local breweries to make coffee beers as well as offer separate tastings. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at 1400 W. Holly St. Details can be found on Facebook. ... See’s Candies is planning to open a store in November at Sunset Square, next to Panda Palace. ... Growlers Keep is now open at Bakerview Square. The store will fill glass growlers, including ones brought in. Customers can choose from 48 beers, ciders, Kombucha and root beer. The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Details can found on its Facebook page.
