They thought they saw a plane crashing in flames. It was a fireball, all right

Report of plane crash near Bellingham turns out to be meteoric At least two Whatcom County residents called 911 Tuesday, Oct. 24 to report they had seen an aircraft engulfed in flames crash into Bellingham Bay. What people likely saw was a fireball, officials said – possibly a remnant from a recent meteor shower. At least two Whatcom County residents called 911 Tuesday, Oct. 24 to report they had seen an aircraft engulfed in flames crash into Bellingham Bay. What people likely saw was a fireball, officials said – possibly a remnant from a recent meteor shower. Jim Donaldson The Bellingham Herald

