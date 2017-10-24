If you missed them last time, keep your eyes on the skies tonight

More Videos 1:55 How mental health court kept her out of jail Pause 0:48 Bellingham store closing after 23 years. 0:39 "Holy cow" -- check out the snow at Mt. Baker Ski Area this week 3:20 Bellingham woman is first graduate from Whatcom's Mental Health Court 2:27 Advice from a mental health court graduate: "Don't give up before the miracle happens." 4:03 Berry picker explains why he and others went on strike at a Sumas farm 3:01 Temporary farmworker talks about working conditions on Sumas berry farm, why he came to U.S. 2:25 See what's new at Homeskillet restaurant in the Sunnyland neighborhood 0:37 Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning 0:50 Take a look at the new Nooksack Valley Middle School ahead of open house on Thursday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer captures a view of the northern lights from 250 miles above the Earth in this time-lapse video. Here's what he tweeted: "People have asked me what a “burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce” is... Well folks, it looks like this…awesome sauce is green." Fischer was traveling aboard the International Space Station at 17,500 miles an hour when he took the photos. The bright dancing lights are produced by collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. Northern lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres. Jack Fischer/@Astrofish - NASA

