How mental health court kept her out of jail 1:55

How mental health court kept her out of jail

Bellingham store closing after 23 years. 0:48

Bellingham store closing after 23 years.

'Holy cow' -- check out the snow at Mt. Baker Ski Area this week 0:39

"Holy cow" -- check out the snow at Mt. Baker Ski Area this week

Bellingham woman is first graduate from Whatcom's Mental Health Court 3:20

Bellingham woman is first graduate from Whatcom's Mental Health Court

Advice from a mental health court graduate: 'Don't give up before the miracle happens.' 2:27

Advice from a mental health court graduate: "Don't give up before the miracle happens."

Berry picker explains why he and others went on strike at a Sumas farm 4:03

Berry picker explains why he and others went on strike at a Sumas farm

Temporary farmworker talks about working conditions on Sumas berry farm, why he came to U.S. 3:01

Temporary farmworker talks about working conditions on Sumas berry farm, why he came to U.S.

See what's new at Homeskillet restaurant in the Sunnyland neighborhood 2:25

See what's new at Homeskillet restaurant in the Sunnyland neighborhood

Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning 0:37

Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning

Take a look at the new Nooksack Valley Middle School ahead of open house on Thursday 0:50

Take a look at the new Nooksack Valley Middle School ahead of open house on Thursday

Local

If you missed them last time, keep your eyes on the skies tonight

By Jim Donaldson

jdonaldson@bhamherald.com

October 24, 2017 02:55 PM

If the skies remain clear, there’s a chance Whatcom County residents might see the Northern Lights this week.

The NASA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued an alert for a geomagnetic storm visible across Canada and the northern parts of Washington state for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are created when a large disruption like a solar flare shoots from the sun’s surface into space. Besides messing with radio transmissions and satellite communications, such a release of solar radiation illuminates electrons in the Earth’s atmosphere to create a cosmic light show around the planet’s magnetic poles.

The phenomena lit up Whatcom County late last month, though there are no indications the effects of this solar storm will be as strong.

NASA currently predicts the Pacific Northwest will be in a minor to moderate zone for viewing. The best time to view the lights will be from 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and the best viewing will be in rural areas away from city lights.

For hourly updates, check aurora-service.org, one of several sites that track the phenomena.

