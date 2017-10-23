Suspect in shooting north of Lake Padden Park surrenders

A man authorities say shot two people north of Lake Padden Oct. 16 surrendered Monday.

Alex Cameron Frost, 22, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 10:55 a.m. on a charge of first-degree assault. He was named as a suspect in the shooting in a statement issued Friday afternoon by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

“Shooting suspect from media release on Friday turned himself in this am at WCSO,” Undersheriff Jeff Parks tweeted on the sheriff’s office account about 11 a.m. Monday.

Parks said Frost walked into the WCSO at 311 Grand Ave. and said he wanted to surrender.

“He walked into the front office and inquired about having a warrant,” Parks said.

Frost, who was considered armed and dangerous, had been the subject nationwide manhunt, it was announced Friday. He grew up in Bellingham and also has family in Southern California.

Frost is facing two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm in connection with the 1:15 a.m. Oct. 16 shooting that wounded two people in the 1900 block of Yew Street Road.

Parks said a man in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a woman in her 20s was shot in the wrist. Both shooting victims went to separate hospitals by private vehicle, he said.

The man was driven to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham by his girlfriend and the woman was driven by a friend to Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon. Their names were not provided but both victims are expected to survive, parks said Monday.

Parks said Frost is also suspected in a drive-by shooting about 10:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2200 block of St. Clair Street in the Alabama Hill neighborhood. Someone fired a single shot from a small-caliber weapon through the window of a home.

No injuries were reported in that incident.