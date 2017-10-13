File McClatchy
Bellingham Police shoot, kill dog during theft investigation

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

October 13, 2017 7:55 AM

A Bellingham Police officer shot and killed a dog Thursday evening in the Puget neighborhood of Bellingham.

Officers were investigating a theft at a nearby convenience store and were at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Orleans Street when a dog aggressively charged one of the officers, according to Bellingham Police. The officer fired a single shot, killing the dog.

“Any loss of life is tragic,” said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley in a news release. “We regret it was a necessary response to a threatening situation.”

Beckley said officers had gone to the Orleans Street apartment several times in the past few days to investigate the theft and went there again about 6 p.m. Thursday.

As one officer talked with a man at the front door of the apartment, a woman left out the back door toward the parking lot, where a second officer waited. The woman’s dog jumped out the apartment window and “began barking, growling and aggressively charging at the officer,” Beckley said.

Police didn’t indicate the size or breed of the dog.

Names of the officers and the people being interviewed were not immediately released.

No arrests have been made as a result of the incident, Beckley said.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

  • Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog

    The Bellingham Police Department released this video of Officer Andrew Wassel shooting a dog during a theft investigation on Oct. 12, 2017. A police review board determined that Wassel followed department policy and was justified when he intentionally discharged his service weapon after the dog aggressively charged him.

Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog

Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog 2:00

Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog
