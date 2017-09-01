Sex offender tried to hide who he was. Border Patrol agents figured it out anyway

A wanted sex offender accused of crossing into the U.S. from Canada and trying to hide his identity has been arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blaine.
Christopher Dale McCarty, 51, was seen on video surveillance crossing the border between official ports of entry in Whatcom County. The man allegedly told Border Patrol agents who approached him that he was a Canadian citizen, according to an agency news release.
McCarty, whose last known address was in Everett, was convicted in April 2012 of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office online sex offender registry.
He allegedly gave agents a fake name.
A check of his fingerprints and records revealed he was a U.S. citizen, a convicted sex offender with a lengthy criminal history, and was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for removing the tracking bracelet he had to wear as a requirement of his probation, according to the news release.
He was booked into Whatcom County Jail, where he is being held for extradition to King County on the warrant. He is also accused of obstructing a police officer and criminal impersonation.
Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo thanked the Border Patrol and said it was fortunate the county had a large presence of border agents patrolling the U.S.-Canada border.
“Fugitives frequently sneak in and out of Canada across the over 100-mile land border within Whatcom County,” Elfo wrote on the WCSO Facebook page. “This not only creates dangers for those who live nearby but our entire community and state.”
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
