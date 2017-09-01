Here are more companies holding Bellingham events to help with hurricane relief

Several companies are organizing local fundraiser events to support relief efforts following the damage done by Hurricane Harvey.
Haggen is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money. Haggen customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or donate any amount at the cash register at any of its stores through Sept. 19.
According to a news release, Haggen has a longstanding relationship with the Red Cross for local emergencies, including raising money for communities impacted by the OSO landslide in 2014.
Albertsons Companies, which owns Haggen, will be matching up to $200,000 in hurricane disaster relief donations collected at the check stands.
▪ T-Mobile employees are loading up a truck to ship supplies to those in need along the Gulf Coast. For those who would like to donate, bring items to the T-Mobile call center at 340 W. Bakerview Road.
Supplies need to be dropped off by Sept. 4. Items most needed include baby bottles, formula, wipes, diapers, cell phone chargers, socks, shoes and toiletries.
▪ Jesse Cantu announced earlier this week plans to donate 10 percent of gross sales Sept. 1-3 from his four Bellingham restaurants. The three Jalapenos Mexican restaurants are participating, along with Luna’s Bistro.
